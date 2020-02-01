PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $48.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

