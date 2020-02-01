Peel Hunt Increases Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,715

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Travis Perkins to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,614.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,426.60.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). In the last three months, insiders acquired 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

