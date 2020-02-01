Peel Hunt Raises Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Price Target to GBX 250

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON SBIZ opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 million and a P/E ratio of 31.46. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

