Peel Hunt Raises Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Price Target to GBX 250

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON SBIZ opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 million and a P/E ratio of 31.46. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Simplybiz Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.