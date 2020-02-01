Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective for the company. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and issued a GBX 579 ($7.62) price objective (up previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

Shares of Discoverie Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 570 ($7.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,952. Discoverie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The company has a market cap of $505.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 562.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 486.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Discoverie Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

