Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. William Blair initiated coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Peloton from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Peloton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.