Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PENN. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
PENN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $31.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.