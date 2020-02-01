PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNNT. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

