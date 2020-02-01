Peoples Bank OH Sells 469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.