Pfizer’s (PFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.69.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,088,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,030,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

