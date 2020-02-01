PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group raised their target price on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PG&E by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 157.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 183.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,729. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

