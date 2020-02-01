Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 781,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

