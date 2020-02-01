Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.22. 4,862,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pinduoduo by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

