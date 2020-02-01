Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 34.8% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $701,411.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01245769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,354,458 coins and its circulating supply is 415,094,022 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

