Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

