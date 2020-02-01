Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $66.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $30,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,123. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

