Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 55.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

MHI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 144,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,090. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

