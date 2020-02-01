Piper Sandler Weighs in on Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.