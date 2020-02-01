Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 530.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.