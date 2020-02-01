PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. 622,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.