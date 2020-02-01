Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded down $28.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,057.96. 310,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,150. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $832.62 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,139.99. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

