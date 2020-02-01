PopularCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. PopularCoin has a market cap of $86,058.00 and $19.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,992,833,905 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

