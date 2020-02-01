Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTLA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

