Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PSTL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 4,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

