Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE PDS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 781,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,857. The firm has a market cap of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
