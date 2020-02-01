Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

PLPC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 5,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $273.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.