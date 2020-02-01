Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on PBH. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.
Shares of PBH opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
