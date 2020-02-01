Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBH. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.