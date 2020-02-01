Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 810,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a P/E ratio of 167.46, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

