Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 11,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The company has a market cap of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.56. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

