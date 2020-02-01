Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $80.81, 5,228,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,510,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after acquiring an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

