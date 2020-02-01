Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 3,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Barclays cut Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.