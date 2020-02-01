Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Proofpoint updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. 2,564,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,692. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

