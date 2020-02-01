Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Proofpoint also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Proofpoint stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. 2,563,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.83.

In other news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

