Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.33 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

