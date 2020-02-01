Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.80 ($19.53).

PSM opened at €11.99 ($13.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52 week high of €16.99 ($19.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

