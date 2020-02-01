Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 5.4%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.97, 631,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 656,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 6.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 392,383 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at about $4,946,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.