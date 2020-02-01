Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PVBC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 150,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,312. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

