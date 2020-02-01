Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,675.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

