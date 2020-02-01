PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.26.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

