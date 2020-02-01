Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 86985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

