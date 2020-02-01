Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.11 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,999,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

