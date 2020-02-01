Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

