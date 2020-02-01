Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $135.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

