QuadrantProtocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517,603.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $522,903.00 and approximately $517,603.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

