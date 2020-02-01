QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $4.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $21.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 9,499,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after buying an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.