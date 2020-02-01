Quantstamp (QSP) One Day Volume Hits $35,087.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $35,087.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.02939656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00194002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00120561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

