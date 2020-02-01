Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

