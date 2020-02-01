Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 526,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Quotient has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

