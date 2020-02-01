QV Investors Inc. Acquires 43,175 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Macy’s worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of M traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,650,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

