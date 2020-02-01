QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,679,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 953,594 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 2.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $67,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 4,241,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,424. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

