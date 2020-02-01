QV Investors Inc. Sells 154,120 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 154,120 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $34,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

